Eagles Have Five Pro Bowl Selections

Ed Kracz

Mediocrity didn’t prevent the Eagles from having five players named to the NFC’s Pro Bowl roster.

The five are center Jason Kelce, guard Brandon Brooks, tight end Zach Ertz, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, and long snapper Rick Lovato.

Cox is somewhat of a surprise given his sack totals are not even close to what they were last season. He had 10.5 in 2018, but just 3.5 this season. Still, this will be his fifth straight trip to the Pro Bowl, which will be played on Jan. 26 in Orlando, Fla.

“I would say this about Fletch,” said Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz on Tuesday, “there have been a lot of plays that his teammates have made as a result of him either getting extra attention or being disruptive and someone else has made the play. But when it's all said and done, really doesn't matter who is making the play. It’s a matter of getting stops and keeping points down and getting wins.”

Brooks and Ertz were named to their third straight Pro Bowl.

For Brooks, it is quite the accomplishment considering he went into the offseason having to undergo surgery to repair a torn Achilles suffered in mid-January. Brooks attacked his rehab, though, and was able to return to the lineup for the season opener, less than eight months after the surgery.

Ertz followed up his NFL-record setting reception record by tight ends with 116 by having a season that has produced 84 catches for 888 yards and six touchdowns. He has done it despite an offense that has been hit hard with injuries to its receiving corps, which has led to Ertz having to often beat double teams in the pass game.

Kelce will head to his third Pro Bowl and first since 2016. He is the only member of the Eagles offense who has played every snap this season, all 1,037 of them.

This will be Lovato’s first appearance.

The Baltimore Ravens led all teams with 12 selections on the AFC side. The New Orleans Saints had the most picks in the NFC with seven.

Three rookies were named to the team – defensive end Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers, and return specialists Mecole Hardman of the Kansas City Chiefs and Deonte Harris of the New Orleans Saints.

