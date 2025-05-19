Eagles Have Monumental Week Ahead Of Them
It's going to be an interesting week for the Philadelphia Eagles, to say the least.
Philadelphia has been in the news all throughout the offseason for a wide range of reasons. One topic that has continuously come up is the fate of the "tush push." The Eagles have mastered the suped-up quarterback sneak and the Green Bay Packers have been leading the charge to get the play banned.
The owners meetings earlier in the offseason began the conversation but it was tabled as there weren't enough votes to remove the play from the game. The big decision-makers across the league are set to reconvene on Tuesday and Wednesday and ESPN's Adam Schefter shared that it is "expected" that there will be a vote on the play.
"NFL owners are scheduled to meet Tuesday and Wednesday in Minneapolis to vote on a proposal to ban the 'tush push' play that the Eagles have mastered," Schefter said. "The proposal was tabled this spring at the league meeting in West Palm Beach but is expected to come to a vote this week."
Now, this isn't shocking with all of the chatter of the offseason so far. For a play that gets just a few yards per attempt, it's pretty stunning the sheer volume of noise that it has caused. Whether or not it ultimately gets banned is unclear at this moment, but it sounds like we will at least find out this week.
