Eagles Have No. 1 OT Duo In Football Per PFF
It's a pretty safe bet that the Philadelphia Eagles are going to have the National Football League's top offensive line in football once again in 2025.
It's easier said than done, but barring injuries, the Eagles have the top group on paper in the league and it all stars at offensive tackle. Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson secure the edges and are both superstars in their own right. They are so good that Pro Football Focus ranked them as the top offensive tackle duo in the game.
"Offensive Tackle: Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles," Pro Football Focus' Zoltán Buday said. "Bookending the best offensive line in football, Mailata and Johnson are the best offensive tackle duo in the NFL and, arguably, the best players at their respective positions.
"Mailata’s 95.2 PFF overall grade led all offensive tackles in 2024, while Johnson’s 88.9 figure ranked second among right tackles. Johnson's 88.7 PFF pass-blocking grade was the highest at the position. Johnson’s 2.2 percent pressure rate allowed ranked second among all tackles and led all right tackles, while Mailata’s 3.7 percent clip ranked eighth among all offensive tackles."
The Eagles are still determining who will fill in for Mekhi Becton. But, pair these two with Pro Bowlers Cam Jurgens and Landon Dickerson and it's hard to argue against the fact that Philadelphia has the most offensive line talent in the game right now.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and running back Saquon Barkley should have plenty of time to make magic happen in 2025.
More NFL: Eagles' Nick Sirianni Named NFL's 4th-Best Head Coach