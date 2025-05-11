Eagles Have One Of The Biggest Matchups Of 2025 Season
The Philadelphia Eagles are going to find out their schedule for the 2025 National Football League season next week.
The official schedule will be released next week across the league on May 14th. As of this moment, we don't have any more information than the Eagles' home and away opponents. The Eagles will play eight games at home in 2025 and nine games on the road. Of those matchups, one of the biggest games of the season surely will be the team's Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Kansas City is listed as one of the team's road opponents for the 2025 season. The team shared their opponents as well as a blurb about each matchup.
"Kansas City Chiefs (Away)," the team shared. "This will be the second consecutive regular-season meeting between these teams coming as a Super Bowl rematch. The Eagles denied Kansas City's chance for a three-peat with a 40-22 victory in Super Bowl LIX. The previous matchup was a Monday night prime-time thriller won by the Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium in 2023. The Chiefs clinched the No. 1 seed again in 2024, going 15-2 in the regular season."
A Super Bowl rematch between two high-profile teams like this surely is heading for primetime. There's no way for sure to know right now when the Eagles will face off against the Chiefs next season. The last time these two teams faced off after the Super Bowl was on Nov. 20th, 2023. This was a Monday Night Football showdown. It seems pretty fair to expect that the two will face off in 2025 either on Monday night, Sunday night, or a holiday. Be on the lookout next week for the official details.