Eagles Have to Ride With Inexperience In Must-Win Game

PHILADELPHIA - Nobody saw the Eagles coming into Week 16 with a rookie running back who has become a workhorse and two key pieces of the offense not even on the active roster for the first month of the season.

That’s where the team stands, though, as it prepares to host the Dallas Cowboys in a do-or-die game on Sunday (4:25 p.m.).

Miles Sanders is the rookie. He broke two of the team’s rookie records in last week’s win over the Washington Redskins – the most scrimmage yards (1,120) that was set by DeSean Jackson in 2008 with 1,008, and most rush yards (687) which was held by LeSean McCoy with 637 in 2009.

“I can’t go anywhere without people noticing me,” said Sanders, whose 1,434 all-purpose yards are more than anyone else in his rookie class across the NFL. “Every time they see me, they talk about the game. Everybody’s fired up. ... We know what’s at stake.

“They (the Cowboys) are hungry, too, for a playoff spot. They handled business last weekend (against the Rams). It wouldn’t be the game it is on Sunday if they didn’t win. It’s going to be a great game.”

Running back Boston Scott and receiver Greg Ward are the practice squad graduates.

Scott has become the perfect complement to Sanders.

With more of a role in the past two games than at any point since his recall from the practice squad on Oct. 11, Scott has run for 85 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries and added 13 catches for 108 yards.

Promoted from the practice squad on Nov. 23, Ward has accounted for 18 receptions and 160 yards.

His first career touchdown came with just 26 seconds left in a come-from-behind win over the Washington Redskins last Sunday. It was a four-yard, go-up-and-get-it grab in front of a veteran cornerback Josh Norman.

Ward grew up in Tyler, Texas, which is about 100 miles southeast of Dallas, but said he isn't sure what's going, or where rooting insterest lie, in his hometown of about 210,000 people.

“This is a very important game, everybody’s amped, everybody’s excited, everybody’s ready,” said Ward.

Head coach Doug Pederson has no choice but to play the hand he has been dealt, which includes rookie receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and, to a lesser extent, tight end/receiver Josh Perkins, another recent callup from the practice squad.

“Throw them out there, man,” said Pederson when asked on Friday how he knows they are ready for the moment of playing in a game with championship trimmings surrounding it.

“Honestly, throw them out there. It's the only way. You can't go back to (WR) Alshon (Jeffery) or Nelly (WR Nelson Agholor) at this point or any of those guys, (WR) DeSean (Jackson). You have to put them out there, right?

"They kind of grow up in a hurry. We've seen that with the young guys that have played. It’s good for them, and it’s good for us, because we get to see who they are and what we have. But it's a great opportunity for them at this point.”

Sanders has been cashing his opportunities all season long, and those opportunities have increased with a shoulder injury that has sidelined Jordan Howard since Nov. 3.

Sanders has 206 touches combined with his rushes, receptions, and kickoff returns.

Asked how he feels physically, Sanders said on Friday: “Hanging in there. I’m getting support from the older guys. Everybody’s been there. Everybody went through a rookie year; that’s hardest year.

"Only certain ones make it through. I’m trying to finish the season stronger, get some extra games, make it even longer. But I feel great.”