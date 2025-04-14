Eagles Have 'Ton Of Interest' In Easy Replacement
The Philadelphia Eagles cut ties with a fan-favorite this offseason already by trading safety CJ Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans.
The move initially came as somewhat of a surprise because there really weren't rumors or anything pointing towards it. The NFL legal tampering period opened up and free agents started flying off the board. In the middle of all of that, the trade news broke.
Philadelphia is loaded with expensive stars and this was a way to clear some salary while picking up a potential replacement for Mekhi Becton in Kenyon Green.
There's a clear need at safety for the Eagles and reports have surfaced that Philadelphia is eyeing one of the most interesting safety prospects in this draft class. 94WIP.com's Eliot Shorr-Parks reported that the Eagles met with Georgia safety Malaki Starks and have a "ton of interest" in him.
"The Eagles used a Top 30 visit on Georgia safety Malaki Starks, per league source," Shorr-Parks said. "Eagles would likely need to trade up but they have a ton of interest in Starks."
Howie Roseman and the Eagles haven't been shy about the fact that they clearly love Georgia defensive players. Starks is ranked as the No. 2 safety in this draft class by ESPN. If the Eagles could land him, it would be a pretty smooth replacement for Gardner-Johnson. He was an All-American in 2023 and followed it up by racking up four interceptions and 77 total tackles in 2024.