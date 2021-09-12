Eagles Highlights from a First Half they Lead, 15-6

Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith account for first TD of new season, and more

ATLANTA – The Eagles’ Alabama connection accounted for the team’s first touchdown of the new season when Jalen Hurts connected with rookie DeVonta Smith for an 18-yard, first-quarter score as the Eagles held a 15-6 lead at halftime of their season opener against the Falcons on Sunday.

Later in the game, Hurts and Smith connected on four straight passes for 34 yards as Smith ended the first half of his pro debut with five receptions on seven targets for 34 yards.

Hurts threw his second TD of the game with just two seconds left in the second quarter, a 9-yard strike to tight end Dallas Goedert that survived a lengthy review.

The Eagles' second-year QB, who played just 10 preseason snaps, looked particularly sharp most of the half and ended with 18 completions on 24 attempts for 169 yards and a passer rating of 121.7.

After the Goedert score, the Falcons lined up illegally on the PAT, and head coach Nick Sirianni opted to go for two points. Miles Sanders ran it in to account for the halftime margin.

The Eagles’ defense was in a bend-but-don’t-break mode, allowing the Falcons to move up and down the field mostly on the ground as Philly’s run defense allowed 110 yards on the ground on 19 rushes.

But when Atlanta got close, the defense stiffened, forcing the Falcons into a pair of short field goals, one from 21 yards, the other from 27.

There were some missed tackles as well, from linebacker Eric Wilson and cornerback Avonte Maddox, along with two defensive holding penalties on tackle Hassan Ridgeway. The Eagles were also penalized for having 12 men on the field.

The defense, though, was effective on third down, limiting Atlanta to three conversions on eight tries.

The Eagles lost safety Marcus Epps to a concussion early in the game, leaving them with just two healthy safeties – Anthony Harris and K’Von Wallace.

The Eagles’ offensive line was called for five penalties. Two were false starts by Isaac Seumalo, with another false start whistled against Jordan Mailata. Lane Johnson had two penalties, one a hood, the other an illegal lineman downfield penalty that negated a Kenny Gainwell touchdown catch from Hurts.

That one didn’t hurt, though, because it was on the ensuing play when Hurts hit Goedert for the touchdown.

Still, the Eagles were penalized 10 times for 52 yards; the Falcons eight times for 71 yards.

