Eagles Hint Major Update Involving Nick Sirianni
It seemed like there could be some serious changes coming, including at the head coach position with Nick Sirianni. Philadelphia fell a part down the stretch during the 2023 season and there was a lot of chatter about his future.
Legendary head coach Bill Belichick even was talked about a possible option to replace Sirianni.
The doom-and-gloom only got worse when the Eagles were 2-2 heading into its bye week. The Eagles turned things around afterward, though, and took down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. Things have completely changed.
Sirianni weathered the storm and it sounds like he’s going to get rewarded for it. He currently has just one more year on his deal but it sounds like a new one could be coming. Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie talked about Sirianni on Tuesday and hinted a new deal could be coming.
"You guys will find out soon enough that Nick will be our coach moving forward," Lurie said.
Sirianni deserves a new deal. Philadelphia is a tough market to play in and not everyone can have success there. Sirianni has done pretty much nothing but win. There’s been some negative moments, but he’s clearly the guy to lead the team into the future.
He certainly got a lot of bad press early in the 2024 season, but he currently has the fifth-best winning percentage of all time by a National Football League head coach at .706.
