Eagles Homegrown Star Predicted To Bolt To Buccaneers
We are under two weeks away from getting concrete information across the National Football League rather than just chatter and speculation.
March is here and that means free agency isn't too far away. Players will be allowed to start talking to teams in less than two weeks. What could that look like for the Philadelphia Eagles? The Eagles' front office is aggressive and likely will make a few nice moves even if they aren't massive on the outside looking in. The Eagles certainly know what they are doing.
The Eagles likely will lose players with Josh Sweat continuously being spoken about. ESPN's Aaron Schatz made a list projecting one move for each team and predicted Sweat will leave for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
"Tampa Bay Buccaneers: EDGE Josh Sweat (PHI)," Schatz said. "Although the Buccaneers were a surprising 11th in pass rush win rate (41.7%) this past season, they're probably losing several edge rushers to free agency, including Anthony Nelson and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. Enter Sweat, fresh off an impressive Super Bowl LIX performance.
"He had six tackles, three quarterback hits and 2.5 sacks. Sweat also had eight sacks during the regular season and 33 pressures. He will be 28 next season, so he's right in the prime of his career."
Sweat has spent his entire seven-year NFL career with the Eagles. He developed into a star in Philadelphia and just helped the Eagles take home their second Super Bowl title in team history. It would be sad to see him go, although it is a business and another team likely can pay him more.
