Eagles Inactives and More in Pregame Notes

Two cornerbacks acquired in trades take a seat against Broncos

DENVER – The Eagles traded for cornerbacks Tay Gowan and Kary Vincent, Jr. in two separate deals prior to the trade deadline, yet neither was active for Sunday’s game in Denver.

Vincent was acquired from the Broncos just prior to the Nov. 2 trade deadline but has been inactive in two games since. Gowan arrived in the deal that sent Zach Ertz to Arizona on Oct. 15 and has been active once.

Also inactive for the Eagles were QB Reid Sinnett, OL Jack Anderson, and DT Marlon Tuipulotu.

The Broncos are looking to win their third game in a row, having beaten NFC East opponents Washington and Dallas in consecutive weeks.

They are looking to remain in contention to win the AFC West, with all four teams coming into the weekend with five wins.

The Eagles’ playoff hopes are hanging by a thread, but they can play spoiler to an extent with a win.

They, of course, have had success on the road, with all three of their wins coming away from home. At Lincoln Financial Field, they are 0-4 this season, with their next chance to find success there coming next Sunday when the New Orleans Saints pay a visit.

The defense has been a disappointment on many levels.

It is near the bottom of the league in several categories, including first downs allowed (32), opponent completion percentage (also 32), opponent passer rating (29), red zone defense (27), touchdown passes allowed (25), sacks (23) and points allowed (20).

Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has been under fire for a defense that has allowed five quarterbacks to complete 80 percent against his defense, but the trouble runs much deeper based on those numbers.

He is hesitant to utilize a dime defense, with six DB on the field at once, even though he has some in his cupboard now to deploy after the trades for Gowan and Vincent.

For the Broncos, offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur will miss the game due to Covid protocols. Shurmer was the Eagles' interim head coach for one game in 2105 after the Eagles fired head coach Chip Kelly. Shurmur was Kelly's OC.

Inactive for the Broncos are RB Mike Boone, CB Eassan Basey, CB Mac McCain, S Jamar Johnson, OTs Bobby Massie and Garrett Boles, and DE McTelvin Agim.

McCain was scooped up by the Broncos after the Eagles released him to make room for RB Jordan Howard on the roster.

McCain was never active for the Eagles during his several-week stay with the team.

Meanwhile, as most uniform fashionistas in the Philadelphia area clamor for a return to Kelly green, the Eagles are introducing a new color scheme today, wearing black pants with white jerseys.

