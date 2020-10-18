SI.com
EagleMaven
HomeGM ReportGame DayEagles Extra+News
Search

Eagles Injured Players Fill Inactive Roster, with Exception of a QB

Ed Kracz

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles have enough injured players to fill their gameday inactive roster against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Then there was quarterback Nate Sudfeld, the lone uninjured player to be inactive.

The Eagles will once again roll with two quarterbacks, Carson Wentz and rookie Jalen Hurts. Hurts spent the week impersonating Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson as best he could.

Last week in a 38-29 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Hurts attempted and completed his first pass as a professional, connecting with Richard Rodgers for 18 yards.

The other players inactive on Sunday for Philadelphia are receivers DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery, safety Marcus Epps, cornerback Avonte Maddox, linebacker Duke Riley, and right tackle Lane Johnson.

All six players are battling some sort of injury.

Jeffery still has not played since having Lisfranc surgery 10 months ago while Jackson will miss his third straight game. A report indicated that Jackson will return on Thursday night when the Eagles host the New York Giants.

Without Johnson, Eagles rookie Jack Driscoll will make his second start. He last started the opener against Washington but has played in snaps of every game when Johnson’s ailing ankle would not let him play all the snaps in each of those games.

So, the Eagles O-line will look like this from left to right: Jordan Mailata, Nate Herbig, Jason Kelce, Jamon Brown, and Driscoll.

Kelce is the lone starter remaining from the injury-ravaged front. Brown will make his Eagles debut after making 47 starts combined for three different teams.

The Eagles will be buoyed by the return of safety Will Parks and defensive lineman Vinny Curry, who will be thrown in a defensive front that has been effective at rushing the passer this season.

The Eagles (1-3-1) have 18 sacks this year, which is third most in the NFL.

The Ravens are 4-1.

Get the latest Eagles news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the EagleMaven page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow me on Twitter @kracze.

THANKS FOR READING EAGLE MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Eaglessb52champs
Eaglessb52champs

Like the positivity , Ed. 4 new OL makes it a tall order

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

DeSean Jackson Set to Return vs. Giants

Veteran speed receiver DeSean Jackson is earmarked to return against the Giants on Thursday night

John McMullen

Rookies Beginning to Make Mark for Eagles, Then There's Travis Fulgham

Nine of the 10 rookies the Eagles drafted last spring have seen action, but Fulgham, so far, has risen above the rest even though this is his second season

Ed Kracz

Eagles Add Defensive Reinforcements, Activate Vinny Curry, Will Parks from IR

Activating Curry came at the expense of losing rookie seventh-round pick Casey Toohill to Washington, while Parks set to make Eagles debut

Ed Kracz

Alex Singleton Persevered and the LB is Now Playing for a Cause

Singleton spent five years trying to make it to the NFL, and now that he has, he has created a program to benefit Special Olympics PA for his sister Ashley, who has Down's syndrome

Ed Kracz

Matt Pryor Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List, Eagles Rule Out 7 for Sunday

Eagles offensive lineman Matt Pryor was among seven players ruled out for Sunday's game against Baltimore

John McMullen

Another Game, Another Change on Eagles Offensive Line

Doug Pederson is hopeful WR DeSean Jackson will return, but the coach must deal with more changes to battered OL

Ed Kracz

Week 6 Preview: Powerful Ravens Won't Make Things Any Easier for Eagles

The Ravens' offense presents many difficulties, with not only an MVP QB but a strong running attack, while Baltimore's defense is no easy solve, either

John McMullen

Jalen Hurts Doing His Best Lamar Jackson Impersonation

The Eagles' rookie quarterback can only simulate so much, especially when it comes to the speed of the Ravens QB, but he is preparing Philly's defense as scout team quarterback

Ed Kracz

Unraveling the Mystery of Zach Ertz and His Diminishing Impact

After studying the clues, there is only one conclusion that can be drawn as to why he has a career-low in yards, and the answer is right here

Ed Kracz

With Lamar Jackson On Deck, Greg Ward Ponders on What Might Have Been

Ward was a QB who led his college team to a win over Jackson's college team, and maybe he could have remained at QB if Jackson came out of school ahead of him

John McMullen