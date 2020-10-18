Eagles Injured Players Fill Inactive Roster, with Exception of a QB

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles have enough injured players to fill their gameday inactive roster against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Then there was quarterback Nate Sudfeld, the lone uninjured player to be inactive.

The Eagles will once again roll with two quarterbacks, Carson Wentz and rookie Jalen Hurts. Hurts spent the week impersonating Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson as best he could.

Last week in a 38-29 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Hurts attempted and completed his first pass as a professional, connecting with Richard Rodgers for 18 yards.

The other players inactive on Sunday for Philadelphia are receivers DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery, safety Marcus Epps, cornerback Avonte Maddox, linebacker Duke Riley, and right tackle Lane Johnson.

All six players are battling some sort of injury.

Jeffery still has not played since having Lisfranc surgery 10 months ago while Jackson will miss his third straight game. A report indicated that Jackson will return on Thursday night when the Eagles host the New York Giants.

Without Johnson, Eagles rookie Jack Driscoll will make his second start. He last started the opener against Washington but has played in snaps of every game when Johnson’s ailing ankle would not let him play all the snaps in each of those games.

So, the Eagles O-line will look like this from left to right: Jordan Mailata, Nate Herbig, Jason Kelce, Jamon Brown, and Driscoll.

Kelce is the lone starter remaining from the injury-ravaged front. Brown will make his Eagles debut after making 47 starts combined for three different teams.

The Eagles will be buoyed by the return of safety Will Parks and defensive lineman Vinny Curry, who will be thrown in a defensive front that has been effective at rushing the passer this season.

The Eagles (1-3-1) have 18 sacks this year, which is third most in the NFL.

The Ravens are 4-1.

