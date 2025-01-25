Eagles Injury Updates: Philly Stars Trending In Right Direction
There are just a few days to go until we can see the Philadelphia Eagles return to the field for the NFC Championship Game.
The Eagles will have a chance to clinch a spot in the Super Bowl and can do so by taking down one of the team's biggest rivals. The Washington Commanders will come to town on Sunday and one of the NFC East rivals will advance to the Super Bowl.
Throughout the week, there have been a lot of injury marks swirling around the Eagles. While this is the case, it does sound like Philadelphia should be pretty close to full strength when Washington gets to town on Sunday.
The biggest names to watch this week have been Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown, Dallas Goedert, Lane Johnson, Cam Jurgens, Quinyon Mitchell, Josh Sweat.
Each of these players has been limited participants in practice at different points this week. While this is the case, at this point it doesn't sound like any of these guys will miss the NFC Championship Game. There was a real fear about Hurts and Mitchell after the Divisional Round but both have made it known that they are preparing to play and were full participants in practice on Thursday.
Brown, Johnson, and Sweat have been beaten up at points this season and have gotten some rest this week, but were all full participants on Thursday.
The biggest fear has been about Goedert and Jurgens. Both did not participate in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but both returned to the field on Friday. Goedert even went as far as to say that he is playing.
Philadelphia is trending in the right direction.
