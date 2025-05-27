Eagles Insider Identifies Surprising Cut Candidate From Philly Offense
Who'll be the odd man out in the Philadelphia Eagles backfield?
Saquon Barkley is a lock, and second-year back Will Shipley probably is, too. And with newcomer Ben VanSumeren seemingly locked in at fullback, there could be just one spot up for grabs.
The job surely will go to free agent signing A.J. Dillon, right? Well, perhaps not, according to Eagles insider Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice. In his latest 53-man roster projection, Kempski gave Eagles backfield jobs to Barkley, VanSumeren, Shipley and newcomer Avery Williams while identifying Dillon, Montrell Johnson, ShunDerrick Powell as Lew Nichols as roster cuts.
Here's a full excerpt from Kempski's piece:
"Kenny Gainwell backed up Barkley as the two-minute offense back / RB2, a role that will likely go to Shipley in 2025.
"We reviewed Shipley's 2024 season, and although his playing time was mostly limited to blowout wins, he showed enough promise that he can replace Gainwell's contributions and perhaps even be an upgrade.
"The Eagles feel that way, based on things I've heard. Certainly, their actions this offseason back that up, as the Eagles didn't show much urgency in retaining Gainwell, who signed for a little under $1.8 million on a one-year deal in Pittsburgh.
"Beyond Shipley, the Eagles have Dillon, who they signed in free agency, but who also missed the entire 2024 season with a stinger. They also have a jack-of-all-trades guy in Williams, and a couple of UDFAs in Johnson and Powell."
We'll just have to wait and see whether Dillon can bounce back and earn a role in Philly's offense. But fans shouldn't be shocked if eventually is released.
From 2021 through 2023, Dillon averaged 729 yards and five touchdowns along with 247 receiving yards per season with the Green Bay Packers.
More NFL: These 2 Eagles Draftees Predicted To Lead NFL Rookies In Key Stats