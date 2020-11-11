SI.com
EagleMaven
HomeGM ReportGame DayEagles Extra+News
Search

Eagles Iron Man Closing in 100th Straight Start

Ed Kracz

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles’ iron man is closing in on his 100th straight NFL start, with center Jason Kelce about to play in his 98th straight game when the team heads to North Jersey to meet the New York Giants on Sunday.

It is a streak that can perhaps be better appreciated now, given how injuries have ravaged the Eagles’ offensive line this season, so, there are no guarantees that in two weeks when the Eagles host the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football that he will line up for No. 100.

“Don’t jinx it,” said Kelce prior to Wednesday’s practice, forced indoors due to rain in the region.

So close, yet, so far in the NFL.

The last game Kelce missed was Oct. 26, 2014, at Arizona, a 24-20 loss. He returned the following week, on Nov. 2, a 31-21 victory at the Houston Texans.

The longest games played streak right now is 103 by Atlanta’s OT Jake Matthews, with another Falcons player and another center, Alex Mack, checking in at 89 in a row.

Kelce, who just turned 33 on Nov. 5, said he owes his streak to good fortune, staying in shape year-round, and, interestingly, spending his offseason working out in the team’s facility.

“There are guys that tend to get hurt a little bit more and that’s kind of more soft tissue non-contact injury type stuff,” he said. “The contact stuff you can’t help. I remember my second year in the league, I wasn’t even planted, I was run blocking Mount (Terrence) Cody and Ed Reed just dives in there at the wrong angle, hits my knee and I was done for the whole year. A lot of this stuff you can’t help.”

That was 2012 and it happened in just the third game of the season.

Kelce has been around long enough to know the value of not going in and out of shape during the offseason and making regular trips to the team’s facility in South Philadelphia.

“Obviously staying in shape year-round, I’m a big believer in that,” he said. “We throw up the numbers all the time in the weight room, but guys who tend to stay here all offseason and stay throughout the entire conditioning in the Eagles building tend to have less of the little injuries for whatever reason I don’t know.

“…It’s a combination of luck and just trying to make sure I’m in the best shape I can be from day one. I think that’s probably the biggest thing.”

Get the latest Eagles news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the EagleMaven page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow me on Twitter @kracze.

THANKS FOR READING EAGLE MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Record-Setting Day that Put Doug Pederson on His Path

More than 30 years ago, the Eagles coach had a record 619-yard passing performance at Northeast Louisiana

John McMullen

Doug Pederson Reacts to Brett Favre's Comments on Nick Foles vs. Carson Wentz

The Eagles coach said that Carson Wentz "is our guy" and Favre is entitled to his opinion that the Eagles should have traded Wentz and kept Foles

Ed Kracz

EAGLES NOTEBOOK: A Visit with the Assistant Coaches

Several assistants spoke via videoconference call and talked about rookies and more

Ed Kracz

Virus Hits Eagles Again; NFL Plans on Possibly Extending Season to 18 Weeks

An unidentified staff member for Philadelphia has tested positive for COVID-19, joining safety Marcus Epps, who was placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list last week

Ed Kracz

Ken Flajole Cites 'Unnoticed Production' from Embattled Nate Gerry

Eagles LB coach defended, once again, the play of his seemingly struggling three-down linebacker

John McMullen

Press Taylor: Eagles will not Rein in Carson Wentz's Aggressiveness

The Eagles' passing game coordinator/QB coach didn't shed much light on reasons for the quarterback's turnovers or inaccuracy, but is confident they will be fixed in second half

Ed Kracz

Boston the Backup Needs to Find Success with Fewer Touches

The Eagles have won two in a row with Miles Sanders out and Boston Scott producing, but it will be back to a backup role for Scott with Sanders expected to return vs. the Giants

John McMullen

Jordan Mailata Taking Light-Hearted Approach on Returning to Reserve Role

The Eagles OT has started for more than a month with injuries at both tackle spots, but the return of Jason Peters and Lane Johnson means he will be back on the bench

Ed Kracz

T.J. Edwards Continues to Carry Chip on Shoulder

The linebacker went undrafted last year and is trying to prove he can be a three-down player for DC Jim Schwartz and the Eagles

Ed Kracz

An Unlikely Mentor for Jim Schwartz

Legendary game-show host Alex Trebek had quite the influence on the Eagles DC

John McMullen