Eagles' Jalen Hurts Announces Major Personal Life Update
It certainly seems like a Super Bowl ring isn't the only one Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts will be getting.
What a year it has been for the Eagles quarterback. He faced a ton of adversity heading into the 2024 season and that only intensified after a 2-2 start to the season. Hurts and the Eagles overall didn't give in to the noise. Philadelphia completely turned things around and eventually went on to get revenge over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. Hurts was great in the big game and finished with 221 passing yards, two touchdown passes, one interception, 72 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown in the dominant 40-22 win.
Hurts went on to win the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Award and that's not even his biggest moment of the year. He revealed to Men's Health that he and longtime girlfriend Bry Burrows have tied the knot and gotten married.
"Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts is officially a married man! The Men's Health cover star revealed that he and his longtime girlfriend, Bry Burrows, are married," Men's Health's Cori Ritchey shared. "In Hurts fashion, he simply said, 'You can call her my wife.'
"Hurts and Burrows, who have been together for seven years, met at the University of Alabama in 2016. They officially confirmed their relationship in 2023 when they were spotted together at the NFC Championship celebration. Last September, they got engaged at a romantic oceanfront venue. The couple is keeping their wedding details under wraps, but it's clear they've been in love with each other for a while."
What a year for Hurts.
