Eagles' Jalen Hurts Gets Surprising Fine After Steelers Win
The Philadelphia Eagles took down the Pittsburgh Steelers this past weekend but it sounds like star quarterback Jalen Hurts is going to have to pay up a tad.
After a lot of chatter and drama throughout the week leading up to the Week 15 showdown, Hurts balled out and had one of his best games of the season. He was 25-for-32 passing for 290 passing yards and two touchdowns. Hurts also had 45 yards on the ground to go along with yet another rushing touchdown.
It was a great day for him and the Eagles overall, but now he's going to have to pay a little bit (for him) for the contest.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Friday that Hurts was hit with a $5,628 fine for wearing two different colored cleats in the game.
"Two shoes, one fine: The NFL docked Eagles QB Jalen Hurts $5,628 for violating the league’s uniform and equipment rules in Sunday’s win over Pittsburgh, per source," Pelissero said. "Officially, Hurts’ fine was for wearing a shoe color that’s not one of the Eagles’ 'Constitutional team colors.'"
Hurts wore two different cleats in the game with two different shades of green. There wasn't a huge difference in the two tones, but clearly it was enough for the National Football League office to want to get involved.
Sometimes it's odd to see what the NFL fines players for and two slightly different colored cleats being worth just under $6,000 in a fine certainly is interesting.