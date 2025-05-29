Eagles' Jalen Hurts Got Significant Bulletin Board Material
The Philadelphia Eagles just won the Super Bowl over the two-time reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and yet quarterback Jalen Hurts still can't seem to really catch a break.
Hurts was the Most Valuable Player of the Super Bowl but he remains a polarizing figure for some when it comes to quarterback rankings. There are some who argue that he's one of the top in the game. His stats and Super Bowl MVP trophy seem to speak to that. There are others who have argued the system and talent around him is what has gotten him to the level he's at.
It's a weird debate and there has been some odd takes on him, even this offseason. For example, FOX Sports 1 analyst Craig Carton claimed that San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy "does everything" better than Hurts.
"This is easy for me," Carton said when asked who he'd prefer among Hurts and Purdy. "It takes no thought whatsoever. He's a far better quarterback. Brock Purdy does everything better than Jalen Hurts. And I think Jalen Hurts is a damn good quarterback. He's in my top five, one of the nine guys that are in that top five. But, the guy is a machine."
There's no question that Purdy is a very talented quarterback. He certainly just got paid like it by San Francisco. But, there's no way to argue that Purdy "does everything better" than Hurts. Purdy might be stronger in the passing game but isn't anywhere near Hurts in the rushing game. There's plenty more arguments that can be made, but simply put it's just not true for that fact alone.
