Eagles' Jalen Hurts Has Surprising 2025 Projection
The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the best quarterbacks in football right now, although some may not give him the credit he deserves.
Jalen Hurts is a top-tier signal-caller and nothing can prove that more than the fact that he just led the Eagles to the Super Bowl and took home the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player honors. Hurts appeared in 15 games in 2024 and was 12-3 over that stretch to go along with 18 touchdown passes, five interceptions, 2,903 passing yards, 630 rushing yards, and 14 rushing touchdowns.
How will he follow up the 2024 success? ESPN's Mike Clay shared his in-depth projections for the 2025 season and included in it projections for Hurts' 2025 season performance.
ESPN's Mike Clay's Projections For Jalen Hurts:
15 games, 290-for-432 passing, 3,343 passing yards, 20 touchdown passes, 9 interceptions
138 rushing attempts, 632 rushing yards, 13 rushing touchdowns
Eagles' Projected Wins: 10.4
For these projections, Clay is projecting Hurts to play in the same amount of games as he did in 2024 and take a small step forward passing-wise while pretty much maintaining his production on the ground. He is just projecting Hurts and the Eagles to have roughly two less wins over that span, though. These projections seem fair, but low both for Hurts and the Eagles as a whole.
This is just hypothetical, though, so there's no reason to get upset at this time. We won't find out how true they are for months with the regular season not kicking off until the fall. It will be interesting to check back and see how close the numbers are.
More NFL: Fantasy Analysts Release Eagles' Saquon Barkley Projections