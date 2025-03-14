Eagles' Jalen Hurts Has Surprising Connection To New Addition
The Philadelphia Eagles recently altered its quarterback room.
Philadelphia is set with Jalen Hurts as the team's starting quarterback and had Kenny Pickett and Tanner McKee behind him in 2024. The Eagles recently traded Pickett away to the Cleveland Browns in a deal that brought 25-year-old signal-caller Dorian Thompson-Robinson to town.
Thompson-Robinson spent the last two seasons with the Browns and appeared in 15 total games. Over that stretch, he made five starts and logged 880 passing yards, one passing touchdown, 10 interceptions, and 187 rushing yards.
Philadelphia will now him in the quarterback room to compete against McKee for the backup job behind Hurts.
Thompson-Robinson already has a connection with Hurts that goes beyond the football field. The two have worked with the same chess mentor, Thompson-Robinson shared.
"I'll jump right into the quarterback room – I've crossed paths with Jalen a few times," Thompson-Robinson said. "He's worked with a chess mentor of mine in Seth Makowsky, so we have a little bit of familiarity there. I'll have to ask him a bit about chess once I get into the room and if he wants to play a couple games or two.
"Me and Tanner were in the same quarterback class in high school, so I've known Tanner for a while now. I've been able to really admire his game. Obviously, I played him in the Pac-12 when he was at Standford, so I've been able to follow Tanner for a while."
