Eagles' Jalen Hurts Inspired 29-TD Breakout Star
The Philadelphia Eagles just won the Super Bow against the Kansas City Chiefs and there was a lot of eyes on the team and quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Hurts is a star. He's just 26 years old and is a two-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion, and Super Bowl Most Valuable Player. While this is the case, if you were to scroll on social media you would probably come away with a different conclusion about him. He is underappreciated and that led to a lot of unwarranted negative chatter throughout the season.
The Eagles are lucky to have him and he even has played a role in inspiring the next generation of NFL quarterbacks. The NFL Draft will take place in April and the NFL Scouting Combine is currently going on. The league's top prospects have had chances to speak to teams and the media.
Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart had a breakout year and finished the season with 29 touchdown passes to just six interceptions while racking up 4,279 passing yards in 13 games. He also had just about 500 rushing yards and three rushing scores.
He's going to be one of the highest-selected quarterbacks in this year's draft class and shared that he's modeled his game after Hurts, as transcribed by Pro Football Talk's Myles Simmons.
"I think it’s a little bit of a cop-out because he just won the Super Bowl, but I love J. Hurts and what he does,” Dart said. “I feel like I’m very similar in my play style to him. I feel like we can do a lot of the same things.
“Obviously, he’s an elite player and I’m trying to reach that level. But he’s been somebody that I’ve tried to resemble my game after just because of his versatility — being able to run and throw the ball, and just how strong he is in the pocket. That’s something that I’ve had a lot of fun watching, observing his play style.”
Even if Hurts doesn't get the national respect that he should, clearly people in the football world see him for the star that he is.
