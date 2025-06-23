Eagles' Jalen Hurts Is Tier-1 Quarterback Per CBS
No matter how you look at it, the Philadelphia Eagles have one of the top quarterbacks in football.
Jalen Hurts is just 26 years old and made two Pro Bowls, has an All-Pro nod, won Super Bowl LIX over the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs, and won Super Bowl MVP.
Hurts has a 46-20 record overall as a starter but is 45-17 since fully landing the starting job in 2021. That's a lot of success. Some have still discounted Hurts and he's a polarizing quarterback to rank, but CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin is someone who has him up as one of the best in the league. He ranked the quarterbacks in tiers and had Hurts in Tier 1: "Transcendent Talents."
"Some will question his ranking solely because his passing marks have never been gaudy," Benjamin said. "'Pretty' isn't what defines Hurts on the field, however; the man just gets results. Whether with timely downfield lobs to his playmakers or rugged situational rushing, No. 1 on the Philadelphia Eagles sets the tone with freakish composure."
Benjamin had Hurts at No. 5 on the list just ahead of Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. The other quarterbacks in Hurts' tier was Mahomes, Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens, and Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals.
Of all of the rankings of quarterbacks this offseason, this one is up there as one of the most fair to the Eagles quarterback, but that's just one person's opinion.
