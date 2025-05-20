Eagles' Jalen Hurts Leaning On Michael Jordan
The Philadelphia Eagles won their second Super Bowl in team history this past February.
It was a great day for the organization overall, obviously. But, quarterback Jalen Hurts isn't letting it get to his head. Hurts took home the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Award and talked about how he spoke to Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan this past offseason as a way to pick his brain after the Super Bowl.
"As competitive as he is, it would be unwise of me not to seek knowledge from him and lean on someone like that, so it's something that I value a lot," Hurts said. "One of the biggest things is taking it one day at a time. We have these goals and big dreams of things we want to accomplish but ultimately it's a journey. So take it day-by-day. Like I said earlier, being able to decode, detect and correct, and pretty much just refine. Refine the things that I need to so I can be at my best when needed."
Hurts is signed to Jordan Brand and there were posts shared to social media back in March with the legendary Bull and Hurts together at dinner. If there was anyone to learn from after finding success, it's certainly Jordan. He won over and over again and never lost his edge.
Hurts is just 26 years old and has done pretty much nothing but win at the NFL level. Despite this, he's clearly not getting complacent.