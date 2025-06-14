Eagles' Jalen Hurts Projected For Game-Breaking Season
The Philadelphia Eagles have a superstar on their hands in Jalen Hurts, although he doesn't seem to get the credit that he deserves sometimes.
Hurts is just 26 years old and is entering his sixth season in the National Football League. He has led the Eagles to the Super Bowl in two of the last three seasons and just took down Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. Hurts was the Super Bowl MVP, but there has been some odd discourse about him this offseason.
The two-time Pro Bowler has done a good job quieting the noise throughout his career so far and just finding ways to win games.
His projections for the 2025 season hint that he's going to continue this trend next year. ESPNs' Mike Clay shared update projections for the 2025 season for each team. In his projection guide, he highlighted stats for each player, wins and losses, and way more. It is comprehensive and is worth a look. You can find the guide here.
Unsurprisingly, Clay is projecting Hurts for a big year.
ESPN's Mike Clay's Updated Projections For Jalen Hurts:
17 games, 323-for-485 passing, 3,706 passing yards, 22 touchdown passes, 10 interceptions
151 rushing attempts, 682 rushing yards, and 14 rushing touchdowns
If Hurts can reach these numbers, it certainly would be a good sign for Philadelphia's chance at a repeat. In 2024, Hurts tossed 2,903 passing yards, 18 passing touchdowns, five interceptions, had 630 rushnig yards, and 14 rushing touchdowns in 15 games.
