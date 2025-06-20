Eagles' Jalen Hurts Snubbed, 6 QBs Ranked Ahead
The Philadelphia Eagles are fortunate to have one of the top quarterbacks in the National Football League.
Jalen Hurts led Philadelphia to the Super Bowl this past February and he won the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Award. While this is the case, he also seems to be one of the most difficult players in the league to rank.
Throughout the offseason so far he has been talked about a lot. Some have ranked him among the top quarterbacks in the league. For example, Pro Football Focus has him at No. 5. He has been ranked lower by some other publications. CBS Sports' Pete Prisco ranked him as the seventh-best quarterback in the league ahead of the 2025 season behind Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens, Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals, Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders, and Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers.
Prisco ranked Hurts as the No. 7 quarterback in the league and No. 52 player overall in the NFL.
"In five seasons as a starter, Hurts has played in two Super Bowls, winning one," Prisco said. "He fits perfectly into the Eagles' scheme. His improvement in the postseason catapulted the Eagles to their Super Bowl title. (Last season: No. 53)."
Hurts is a polarizing figure when it comes to quarterback rankings. After last season, it's hard to see why specifically Daniels or Herbert would be ahead of him. But, that's just one person's opinion.