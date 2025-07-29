Eagles' Jalen Hurts Speaks Out About Saquon Barkley
The Philadelphia Eagles made one of the best moves in recent memory ahead of the 2024 season.
When free agency opened, the Eagles were aggressive after a disastrous end to the 2023 season. One of the moves Philadelphia made was the signing of superstar running back Saquon Barkley. The New York Giants had Barkley for six years but didn't want to pay him in free agency.
New York let him walk and Philadelphia put him in the best position of his career so far. The Eagles' offense was taken to another level thanks to the performance of Barkley. His historic season led to 2,005 rushing yards, 13 rushing touchdowns, 33 catches, 278 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns in 16 games. He was great en route to the Super Bowl and became the first player in NFL history to tally over 2,500 total rushing yards including the playoffs.
Barkley is a game-changer and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts opened up about what Barkley brought to the table in an interview with Esports Insider's D.J. Siddiqi.
"He brings a special element to us, and we obviously saw that last year,” Hurts said. "He’s a hell of a player, hell of a leader. He’s a force on the field."
The Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champion and are going to need both of these guys at their best if they want any chance of defending the crown.
Philadelphia quickly fell in love with Barkley and already handed him a contract extension just one year after signing him in the first place. Thankfully, the Giants let him walk.
