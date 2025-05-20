Eagles' Jalen Hurts Talks Nick Sirianni Extension
The Philadelphia Eagles have their head coach of the future locked in after the team inked Nick Sirianni to a multi-year extension.
The exact details of the deal haven't been publicly released as of writing, but the thing that is clear is that Sirianni isn't going anywhere. This isn't shocking. Shortly after the Super Bowl the team made it clear the intention was to keep Sirianni around. Philadelphia announced the deal on Monday and luckily it won't have to be a talking point throughout the rest of the offseason.
On Tuesday, a handful of guys spoke to the media, including Sirianni, quarterback Jalen Hurts. and receiver AJ Brown.
Hurts was asked about Sirianni and had nothing but positive things to say.
"First and foremost, congratulations to him," Hurts said. "Everything he's achieved and accomplished, he's earned. To see his evolution and growth playing QB for him, it's been a great experience, a great ride. And hopefully we're just getting started."
This is a head coach-quarterback tandem that has done a lot of winning together. Hurts took over as the team's starting quarterback in 2021, the same year that Sirianni took over as head coach. Together, the duo have made it to two Super Bowls and just took down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. Both are now locked up with long-term deals and the Eagles are in a position to contend for a long time if they play their cards right.
