Eagles' Jalen Hurts Turns Heads In First Practice Back
The Philadelphia Eagles are preparing to take on the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round of the National Football League playoffs.
Some wondered whether or not star quarterback Jalen Hurts would be ready to go as he dealt with a concussion. Hurts suffered the concussion in Week 16 and hasn't seen any game time since. While this is the case, things are trending in the right direction for him to play against the Packers.
Hurts returned to practice yesterday and if he reports no symptoms today, then he could end up being fully cleared of the NFL's concussion protocol.
Eagles fans should be excited about the most likely option of Hurts returning against the Packers. Clearly, he gives the team the best chance to win. Some wondered how he would look after missing so much practice and game time but he seems to have impressed on Wednesday.
Lane Johnson gave Hurts his stamp of approval in a video clip shared by 94WIP.com's Eliot Shorr-Parks.
"Obviously he's been limited physically with some of the stuff he can do," Johnson said. "But I think he has been dialed in with what's coming up in Green Bay. Today we had our first practice back. He was crisp, and efficient. We had a great practice."
Mekhi Becton also praised Hurts after the practice, as transcribed by Shorr-Parks.
"He looked great," Becton said. as transcribed by Shorr-Parks. "He looked like Jalen"
Fans certainly should be excited about Hurts' possible return.
