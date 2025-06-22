Eagles' Jalen Hurts Was Mad At Peyton Manning
There has been a lot said about Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts throughout the offseason.
Hurts arguably is the most polarizing quarterback to rank in the league. We're right in the thick of the NFL offseason and therefore rankings have popped up left and right by various outlets in part because there isn't game action. Most of the rankings have Hurts somewhere in the top five or just outside of the top 10.
No matter what you think about Hurts, he's a winner. Philadelphia has made it to two Super Bowls with Hurts as the starter, including one win. He's a Super Bowl MVP, beat Patrick Mahomes in a Super Bowl, and is just 26 years old.
Philadelphia is lucky to have him and he'll end up racking up plenty more wins for the franchise before he hangs up his cleats.
One thing that stood out this week was that legendary quarterback Peyton Manning shared that he wasn't going to drop a list ranking quarterbacks this year because he received a text last year after not including Hurts in his top five.
"I named five guys, and Jalen Hurts texted me like 20 minutes later, 'I didn't make your list?' Now, Jalen's mad at me. So, no list today," Manning said. "I'm a quarterback fan. I know how hard it is to play. So, I pull hard for quarterbacks. No list this year."
At the end of the day, Hurts is a superstar and the Eagles are built to win for years to come.
