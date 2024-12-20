Eagles' Jason Kelce Addresses Saquon Barkley Record Chase
Will the Philadelphia Eagles superstar make National Football History over the course of the final three games of the season?
Philadelphia controls its own destiny. At 12-2, the Eagles are right on the cusp of winning the NFC East and even have a chance at the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC. The Eagles are a team that will be worth watching throughout the final three games for more than just the final score, though.
Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley is chasing history. He has a chance to break the all-time single-season rushing record set by Eric Dickerson and even has a shot at the all-time single-season scrimmage yards record. But, should the Eagles feed him carries down the stretch or rest him for the playoffs?
Eagles legend weighed in as transcribed by 94WIP SportsRadio.
"I really want them to try and make an effort to get this record," Kelce said. "I think the rushing title record is the coolest record in the NFL.I think it would just be really awesome for Philadelphia to have that record."
The Eagles superstar needs a lot to go right over the final three games of the season to break the record. He's currently 417 yards away from tying Dickerson at 2,105 yards. To get there, he will have to average 139 yards per game over the team's final three games.
Philadelphia has a chance to do something special this season in the playoffs and it will be interesting to see how it uses Barkley down the stretch.
