Eagles Just Made NFL History On Way To Super Bowl Berth
The Philadelphia Eagles are moving on to the Super Bowl.
Philadelphia took down the Washington Commanders on Sunday to earn a trip back to the big game. The Eagles lost in 2023 against the Kansas City Chiefs and will either have a chance at revenge or face the Buffalo Bills.
The Eagles welcomed the NFC East rival Washington Commanders to Lincoln Financial Field and played arguably their best game of the season when the lights were the brightest. The Commanders are no slouch. Washington has been red-hot over the last few weeks and took down the No. 1 seed Detroit Lions last week 45-31.
Washington was a very good football team, but the Eagles just had more going for them. Philadelphia came out on top on Sunday, 55-23. This was NFL history in its own right. Philadelphia broke the record for the most points ever scored in a conference championship game, as shared by Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein.
"Eagles just broke the record for most points scored in a conference championship ever, per (Pro Football Reference)," Epstein said. "An insane 7 rushing TDs for 55-23 edge over Commanders."
It was just the Eagles' night. There were some injury question marks for the team heading into the clash, specifically about center Cam Jurgens. While this is the case, the Eagles were locked in from the jump and dominated from the first snap of the game. The Eagles are playing their best football of the year right now at the right time.
