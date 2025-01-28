Eagles' Kellen Moore Completes First Interview After Super Bowl Berth
The Philadelphia Eagles absolutely made the right choice bringing Kellen Moore to town to run the offense this season.
Moore has done a phenomenal job and his performance with the team's offense is one of the biggest reasons why the Eagles are moving on to the Super Bowl. He's done such a good job that he has been a hot name to watch with open head coaching positions.
The Eagles offensive coordinator has been linked to three openings: the Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, and New Orleans Saints. Both the Cowboys' and Jaguars' jobs now are filled. The Saints' job is open and Moore completed an in-person interview for the role on Monday night, as shared by the team.
"We completed an in-person interview with Kellen Moore for our head coach position last night," the Saints announced.
Losing Moore would be sad, but obviously would be great for his career. He got his start in coaching with the Cowboys once his playing career ended. He eventually was promoted to offensive coordinator and became someone to watch out for then for eventual head coach opportunities.
Moore will end up landing a job one day. Whether it is this offseason with the Saints or next offseason with a different team. He has shown now with three different teams that he can have success. He did a great job with the Cowboys, Los Angeles Chargers, and now the Eagles. It'd be nice to have him back next year, but it also would be good for him to land the role.
More NFL: Eagles Super Bowl History: History, Results Ahead Of Chiefs Rematch