Eagles' Kellen Moore Joins Sunlight-Gate With Take On Cowboys' AT&T Stadium
The Dallas Cowboys certainly catch a break right now.
Dallas is 3-6 on the season and is in third place in the NFC East after being blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles this past Sunday. Philadelphia is one of the hottest teams in football and has five straight wins under its belt and is in first place in the division with a 7-2 record.
The loss certainly stung for the Cowboys, but there has been a lot of other chatter since, as well. The Week 10 matchup had a 4:25 p.m. ET start time, and toward the end of the game, the sun was setting. The glare from the sun could be seen through the AT&T Stadium roof which led to comments from wide receiver CeeDee Lamb after the game.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones also made his opinion known on whether the Cowboys should install curtains at AT&T Stadium.
It's been a surprisingly talked-about topic over the last few weeks and former Cowboys coach and current Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore gave his take, as transcribed by The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane.
"Eagles OC Kellen Moore confirmed that the sunlight at AT&T Stadium was an issue, but it always is for everyone, as it was when he played and coached there."
We're past the midway point in the 2024 National Football League regular season. There are fewer topics to discuss than there were earlier in the year. Because of this, Sunlight-Gate has become a thing.
