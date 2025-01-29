Eagles' Kellen Moore 'Most Likely' Option For Dysfunctional NFC Team
The Philadelphia Eagles have one more game left in the 2024 season and then there's a chance they may no longer have offensive coordinator Kellen Moore afterward.
Philadelphia will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 9. You most likely know that part at least right now. The Eagles took down the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game and the offense was on fire. Philadelphia put up 55 points and had an eye-popping seven rushing touchdowns.
The Eagles' offense has been great this season and Moore has done a very good job as the team's offensive coordinator. He has gotten a lot of head coaching buzz and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo even called him the "most likely" option for the open New Orleans Saints job.
"Coming off the Saints’ second interview with Kellen Moore, the Eagles’ OC remains the most likely head coach in New Orleans but nothing is, or can be, finalized at this point," Garafolo said.
New Orleans interviewed Moore in person earlier in the week and nothing can be finalized until Philadelphia is done playing. But, it does seem like he could end up getting a chance with the Saints.
If he does land the job, there's going to be a lot that he needs to fix. New Orleans is coming off a 5-12 season and last-place finish in the NFC South. New Orleans also is ranked dead-last in the NFL in cap space by Over The Cap. The Saints have a question at quarterback, need to improve the defense, and somehow add more talent on offense as well. The Saints are in a state of dysfunction right now that if Moore gets the job, he will have to fix.
