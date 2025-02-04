Eagles Key Piece Dealing With Injury Ahead Of Super Bowl
The Super Bowl is just a few days away at this point.
The entire Philadelphia Eagles season has been leading to this point. It has been a magical run and certainly has been a roller coaster. The Eagles were 2-2 through four weeks but completely turned things around and now have a chance at revenge against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
Philadelphia is just five days away from having a chance at history but the team is still dealing with some ailments. One injury to monitor over the next few days will be backup running back Kenny Gainwell.
Gainwell suffered a concussion in the NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders and is still in the league's concussion protocol, as shared by The Philly Voice's Jimmy Kempski.
"Two injury updates: Kenny Gainwell said he’s still in the concussion protocol," Kempski said. "(He’s not allowed to do interviews). He’s in a loud Superdome though, so I assume he’s fine. Ben VanSumeren said he’ll be good to go for 2025. Declined to specify his injury, but it’s his knee."
The NFL's concussion protocol has five stages before a player is able to return to the field. Eagles fans should be pretty familiar with the protocol after quarterback Jalen Hurts was in it for a few weeks. You can find the entire NFL concussion return-to-participation protocol right here.
Gainwell being in the Superdome does seem to be a good sign that he is progressing through the steps, but keep an eye on chatter about him over the next few days.
