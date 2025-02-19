Eagles Labeled ‘Best’ Fit For Projected $40 Million Star
If the Philadelphia Eagles want to make another deep run in 2025, it would make sense to keep this offensive line together.
The running game was the Eagles’ bread and butter in 2024 and the offensive line obviously played a large role in that. Saquon Barkley had over 2,000 rushing yards and Jalen Hurts had over 600 rushing yards. The two also combined to tally 27 rushing touchdowns.
Keeping continuity with this offensive line could help that success carry over to 2025. Because of this, ESPN’s Matt Bowen called the Eagles the “best team fit” for offensive lineman Mekhi Becton.
"No. 29. Mekhi Becton, G," Bowen said. "Best team fit: Philadelphia Eagles. The 2020 first-round offensive tackle bumped inside to guard last season after signing a one-year contract with the Eagles. Philly should offer him another deal to keep him in town. He uses his massive 6-7, 363-pound frame to overwhelm defenders in the run game. Just entering his prime years, Becton could move back outside to tackle for the Eagles once Lane Johnson retires."
He spent the 2024 season with the Eagles and shined. Becton played so well that he’s now projected to land a four-year, $40 million deal this offseason by Spotrac.
The Eagles absolutely can afford a deal of that nature. If something is not broken, why change it? The Eagles should do everything to keep this line together. Free agency will be here in just about one month.
