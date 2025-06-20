Eagles Land 10 On Top 100 List But 1 Star Snubbed
The Philadelphia Eagles have plenty of firepower throughout the roster on both sides of the ball.
Philadelphia is the reigning Super Bowl champion and still has arguably the most talented roster in the game. The Eagles lost some pieces, for sure, but there's a real argument that the Eagles' roster is still the most well-rounded on paper. There's still a few months to go until real games kick off and the perception could change around then, but right now, everything is rosey and happy.
This certainly was represented by the fact that Philadelphia landed 10 players on CBS Sports' Pete Prisco list of the top 100 players in the league heading into the 2025 season.
No. 3: Saquon Barkley - Running Back
No. 12: Lane Johnson - Offensive Tackle
No. 13: Jordan Mailata - Offensive Tackle
No. 17: Jalen Carter - Defensive Tackle
No. 31: AJ Brown - Wide Receiver
No. 40: Zack Baun - Linebacker
No. 52: Jalen Hurts - Quarterback
No. 69: Quinyon Mitchell - Cornerback
No. 72: Landon Dickerson - Offensive Guard
No. 85: Cooper DeJean - Cornerback
The Eagles have plenty of star power and landing 10 guys on the list is impressive in itself. Arguably, the biggest snub for Philadelphia was wide receiver DeVonta Smith. 15 receivers cracked the list but Smith wasn't one. With all of the talent the Eagles did land on the list, it's hard to argue for any more. But, Smith probably would be the next guy up or center Cam Jurgens.
