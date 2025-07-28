Eagles Land 2 In Exclusive 'Madden 99 Club'
The Philadelphia Eagles are getting love left and right.
Philadelphia is the reigning Super Bowl champion and the offseason has been full of praise. This has come from all over. For example, Eagles running back Saquon Barkley was named as the Madden 26 cover athlete.
On top of Barkley being named as the cover athlete, it was also shared on Monday that he is a part of the exclusive "Madden 99 Club" for the 2025 season, but he isn't the only one. The official Madden NFL 26 X account shared a graphic on Monday with the seven-player list. Barkley was joined by offensive tackle Lane Johnson on the list, along with Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens, Ja'Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals, Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings, Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, and Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns.
Last year, the Eagles didn't have anyone in the "Madden 99 Club." Players are given an overall rating from 0 through 99. It's rare to see a player land the highest rating possible, which is why the number of people on the list is small each year. Last year's list had just five players: Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, and Christian McCaffrey and Trent Williams of the San Francisco 49ers.
The last time a member of the Eagles cracked the list was way back in Madden NFL 06 with kicker David Akers. Before that, Brian Dawkins made the list in Madden NFL 04.
More NFL: Eagles LB Named ‘Shocking’ Cut Candidate