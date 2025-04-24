Eagles Land Dallas Goedert Successor In Fascinating New NFL Mock Draft
Dallas Goedert's future with the Eagles remains unclear. Some rumors indicate Philadelphia could trade the veteran tight end this offseason, while others indicate Goedert will stick around for at least one more season.
Nevertheless, with Goedert set to enter his age-30 season, the Eagles must plan for the future at tight end. And Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer has Philly doing just that in his final mock draft, which features the Eagles using the No. 32 pick on LSU tight end Mason Taylor.
"I was tipped off Wednesday that Dallas Goedert is on the block, so tight end makes sense here," Breer wrote. "Is Taylor a little bit of a reach? Maybe. But this is a draft where I think a lot of guys will feel like reaches to teams. And Taylor, the son of Hall of Famer Jason Taylor and nephew of another Dolphins legend, Zach Thomas, is really solid across the board and should play in the league for a long time."
As Breer noted, Taylor might be a reach at 32nd overall. Most mock drafts have him going in the middle of Round 2, with some seeing him slip to Round 3. Still, Taylor generally is considered the third-best tight end in this year's class, so if the Eagles want him, they shouldn't risk watching him go to another team.
The 2025 NFL Draft will start Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.
