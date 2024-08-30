Eagles Land Former Third-Round Pick Looking For New Home, Per Insider
The Philadelphia Eagles certainly have been busy keeping an eye on waivers.
Philadelphia has been active throughout the week as there has been a flurry of moves across the National Football League. The Eagles had to trim down their roster to 53 players and since then still have been making moves left and right.
The Eagles have added to their practice squad, claimed some players off waivers, and even have made moves to the active roster since the deadline to trim rosters down to 53 players passed.
Philadelphia continues to make moves and reportedly claimed defensive tackle Byron Young on Thursday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
"The Eagles claimed (defensive tackle) Byron Young off waivers, per source," Pelissero said. "A new home for the Raiders’ 2023 third-round pick and more depth for Philly’s front."
Philadelphia already is loaded throughout the roster and doesn't have any glaring holes with the 2024 National Football League kicking off in one week. The Eagles widely are considered to be one of the top Super Bowl contenders for the 2024 season and landing Young doesn't move the needle much, but he does add more important depth.
It could never hurt to add more depth and Young is a former third-round draft pick by the Las Vegas Raiders. He was selected by the Raiders in the 2023 National Football League Draft and appeared in six games and had four total tackles.
The Eagles likely aren't done adding yet with a week to go until the new season.
