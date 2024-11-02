Eagles Last-Second Proposal Would Land Titans $21 Million Starter
There is just a few days to go until trade chatter stops across the National Football League.
The deadline will pass on Nov. 5, and after that, there will be very little trade buzz for the rest of the season. We are now in Week 9, and a handful of moves have already been made, and there surely will be plenty more after this weekend's slate of games.
The Philadelphia Eagles should be a team to watch because they have some cap space to work with and could use an upgrade on the edge. Because of this, Philly Sports Network's Zach Ciavolella mentioned Tennessee Titans starter Arden Key as a fit.
"Simply put, the Tennessee Titans are, historically, a stubborn organization," Key said. "Since trading A.J. Brown to the Eagles, the Titans have not so slowly fallen apart and completely lost their identity after star running back Derrick Henry in free agency to the Baltimore Ravens. They have no quarterback, their offensive line has gone from one of the league’s best to one of its worst, and they currently sit 1-6 on the season with no answer in sight.
"Despite this, Tennessee’s front office has maintained that they will not move off of star defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons...Arden Key, on the other hand, is expected to be one of the premier budget pass-rushing options on the market. He’s performed well this year, racking up three sacks this season—all in the past two weeks, and is capable of seamlessly plugging into the team’s outside linebacker rotation."
Key is in the second year of a three-year, $21 million deal and has an out after the season. Why not bring him in?
