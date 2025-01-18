Eagles Latest Injury Updates: What To Expect For Divisional Round
The Philadelphia Eagles are ready to go.
Philadelphia is one day away from a pivotal matchup against the Los Angeles Rams in which it will try to clinch its ticket to the NFC Championship to take on either the Detroit Lions or Washington Commanders.
The Eagles had a lot of injury questions last week, but things are much more clear this week. The Eagles will enter the Divisional Round clash with the roster pretty much intact. Philadelphia unfortunately will be without the services of Nakobe Dean for the rest of the playoffs as he deals with a knee injury. Defensive tackle Byron Young also was ruled out with a hamstring injury.
Aside from that, the Eagles should be ready to go. There were some injury question marks throughout the week for guys like Dallas Goedert and AJ Brown who were limited participants in practice at different points during the week, but the team seems ready to go and should have pretty much its entire roster out there on Sunday.
The Eagles faced the Rams once earlier in the season and came out on top in dominant fashion. That may not be the case this week as it is the playoffs and things certainly will be tougher. But, the Eagles should be considered the favorites heading into the contest.
A win on Sunday would put the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. If the Lions win this weekend, the NFC Championship game will be in Detroit. If the Lions lose and the Eagles will this weekend, the NFC Championship Game would be in Philadelphia.
