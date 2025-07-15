Eagles LB Predicted To Be One-And-Done In Philly
The Philadelphia Eagles lost some pieces in the pass rush this offsason and have responded by adding in free agency and the NFL Draft.
Philadelphia has added a handful of pieces, including Josh Uche, Azeez Ojulari, and 2025 first-round pick Jihaad Campbell among others.
Of the free agent pickups, Ojulari is the most interesting. The 25-year-old had six sacks in 2024 in 11 games for the New York Giants. In 2022, Ojulari had 5 1/2 sacks in 2022 games. He racked up eight sacks as a rookie in 2021 in 17 games. Ojulari is a former second-round pick and has all of the upside in the world. Injuries and untapped potential were the story of Ojulari's time in New York. If he can stay healthy in 2025, there's no reason why he can't be the next breakout star for Philadelphia.
FanSided's Richard Louis predicted that Ojulari will follow the likes of guys like Mekhi Becton and rebuild his value in Philadelphia but end up spending just one season in town.
"Ojulari has tallied at least five sacks in three of his four seasons, and playing on a defensive line that features standout defenders like Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith will certainly benefit him," Louis said. "In addition, the departures all along the defensive line have freed up reps for the taking.
"If he's able to come through and be effective rushing the passer, he'll easily land a multi-year deal in free agency. NFL teams are always looking for pass rushers, and Ojulari will have the golden opportunity to take full advantage of what's in front of him."
This is all speculation and noise a year before the conversation needs to happen. But, it does make sense. If he can have a good year, there's certainly a chance he prices himself out.
