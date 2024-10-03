Eagles Legend Blasts Darius Slay After Cowboys Incident
One former member of the Philadelphia Eagles doesn't seem to be very happy with a current member of the franchise.
Philadelphia won't take the field this week. The Eagles are on their bye week, and it couldn't have come at a better time. The Eagles have been dealing with injuries and haven't been at full strength. This has translated to the play on the field, and the Eagles currently have a 2-2 record.
The Washington Commanders currently sit atop the division at 3-1, and the Dallas Cowboys are tied with the Eagles at 2-2 but are higher in the standings. If the Eagles can get healthy throughout this extra week off, they certainly can get back on track starting in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns.
Although the Eagles aren't gearing up for a game this week, they still have been in the news for other reasons. There has been a lot of chatter since star cornerback Darius Slay joined rival Micah Parsons on his podcast and discussed teammate C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Slay has since apologized, but some still aren't happy.
Eagles three-time Pro Bowler Seth Joyner blasted Slay after his comments about Gardner-Johnson on Parsons' podcast.
"All of this bravado, I have no words for the Cowboy thing," Joyner said on 94 WIP Sports Radio. "That speaks for itself. That's just a cardinal sin; you don't do that kind of stuff. I think the Eagles—it's time. I believe that you've got some really good young CBs, and you need to play them."
Hopefully the team is able to handle all of the chatter internally.