Eagles Legend Blasts 'Soft' Controversy Around Philly
This offseason has bee full of probably more chatter about the "Tush Push" than you likely ever wanted to hear in your life.
The Philadelphia Eagles run one of the most dominant plays in the game. Well, it likely is the most dominant plays out there right now as there have been attempts to get it banned this offseason. The Green Bay Packers started the charge, but they aren't the only ones who have been trying to get it banned.
Recently, the issue was tabled at the NFL Owners Meetings, but the fight isn't over yet. We are going to hear more about it possibly as soon as in May. We'll see what happens, but recently retired legend Brandon Graham made his opinion known on the play on "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce."
"I think it's kind of, I don't want to say soft, but it is," Graham said. "It's big grown men up front that you gotta push and if I'm not strong enough it won't happen but we got a stronger line and I'm sorry...
"You got to have the personnel for it first. Then you got to work the technique and practice like we do," he explained...We just got a good thing that we got going... ain't nobody got hurt on it."
The Eagles aren't the only team who can run the play. Every team has the opportunity to do so, but no other team has had the same success yet.