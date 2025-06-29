Eagles Legend Called Out Commanders’ Deebo Samuel
The NFC East arguably got better on paper this offseason, but it sounds like one Philadelphia Eagles star isn’t worried about one of the big additions of the offseason.
The Washington Commanders went out and acquired wide receiver Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers. Samuel is a talented receiver, but Eagles legend Brandon Graham roasted him while speaking to "Janky Rondo" on Instagram.
"It's going to be between us two," Graham said about the Eagles and the Commanders. "I wouldn't worry about him. He gotta be in shape first—he don't look like he in shape right now."
Last year, Samuel had a rough year by his standards in his final season with the San Francisco 49ers. He had 51 catches, 670 receiving yards, three receiving touchdowns, 136 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown in 15 games played.
The Commanders took a significant step forward in 2024 after drafting Jayden Daniels. The Eagles and Commanders faced off in the NFC Championship Game, a game in which Philadelphia obviously came out on top. The Eagles and Commanders already seem like the top two teams in the division. But, it doesn’t sounds like Graham is impressed with Samuel right now.
All of that could change in 2025. The move looked good on paper, but now it's going to be worth watching if last year was a fluke or if that is Samuel's new normal. Luckily, we are just a few months away from the season now.