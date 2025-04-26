Eagles Legend Compared To Saints' Surprise Addition
The Philadelphia Eagles have been one of the more fortunate teams in the National Football League during the draft this week.
Philadelphia entered draft week knowing it really didn't have many holes, especially not at the quarterback position. That obviously isn't the case with every team. A handful of teams entered the draft needing a new quarterback, including the New Orleans Saints.
New Orleans is dealing with an injury to Derek Carr's shoulder and went out and drafted Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough in response. Bleacher Report's scouting department released a scouting report about him and compared him to Eagles legend Nick Foles.
"The New Orleans Saints selected Louisville QB Tyler Shough with the No. 40 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft," Bleacher Report said. "Tyler Shough is an intriguing QB prospect with the physical tools and pocket passing ability worthy of buying into. Shough throws well from the pocket with velocity, accuracy, and ball placement. He has a good arm and rips throws in the short and intermediate areas of the field. Shough pushes the ball down the field with a flick of the wrist. When his mechanics are aligned, he delivers passes with good pacing and velocity to beat closing defenders...
"Notes: Born September 28, 1999, 4-star recruit in 2018 class, per 247Sports, 2024 Honorable-Mention All-ACC, Extensive injury history: Broken collarbone (2021), Missed six games due to shoulder injury (2022), Missed rest of the 2023 season due to a broken leg. Grade: 7.0 (High-Level Backup/Potential Starter — 3rd Round). Overall Rank: 113. Position Rank: QB7. Pro Comparison: A mobile Nick Foles."
If the Saints can get anywhere near the success that the Eagles got from Foles then they will be alright.
