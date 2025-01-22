Eagles Legend Cracks Door Open For Possible Super Bowl Return
The Philadelphia Eagles are just one win away from a trip to the Super Bowl.
It has been a fantastic season so far despite a lot of negative chatter early on. Philadelphia will welcome the Washington Commanders to Lincoln Financial Field. The winner will face either the Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs with a chance to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
The Eagles have had arguably the best defense in football this year and one thing that makes it more impressive is the fact that the team isn't even at full strength. Philadelphia has been without the services of fan-favorite and vocal leader Brandon Graham since Nov. 24 as he has dealt with a triceps injury.
He's been out since then but cracked open the door for a possible return if the Eagles were to make the Super Bowl. NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark asked him after the Eagles' Divisional Round win if there was any chance of returning and he didn't close the door.
"We'll see," Graham responded to Clark.
If the Eagles can make it to the Super Bowl, having Graham back would be a massive pickup. Who knows how much he could contribute on the field right now after missing so much time, but he would provide a massive emotional boost at the very least. The Eagles are just one win away from this being a real discussion.
Philadelphia will face off against the Commanders at home on Sunday afternoon.
