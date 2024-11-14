Eagles Legend Defends Nick Sirianni, Claims Philly Will Be 'Scary'
There has been a lot of negative chatter about the Philadelphia Eagles this season and they certainly haven't gotten the credit that they deserve.
Philadelphia definitely didn't start the season off as it hoped. The Eagles struggled down the stretch in 2023 and then began the 2024 campaign with a 2-2 record heading into their Week 5 bye week. There was a very public outcry about the team and specifically head coach Nick Sirianni.
Some even wondered if the Eagles would cut ties with Sirianni with legendary head coach Bill Belichick even mentioned as an option. Well, Sirianni and the Eagles certainly have responded and have won each of their last five games heading into their Thursday night clash against the NFC East rival Washington Commanders.
Philadelphia is in first place in the division and Eagles legend Fletcher Cox certainly had some good things to say about Sirianni on "Up & Adams."
"Let's look at Nick's history: He's got playoffs, Super Bowl, playoffs, playoffs, I mean, all he does is win," Cox said. "He finds a way. With a coach like that, that can rally a team of men and do what he's doing every year, year in and year out, even when swapping coordinators the last two years. They're still finding ways to win I think this team can get scary in the next few weeks."
Cox certainly knows a thing or two about winning in Philadelphia, so if he's going to give his stamp of approval to Sirianni, the fans should, too.
