Eagles Legend Doesn't Rule Out Potential Shocking Return
The Philadelphia Eagles are looking like one of the most likely options to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl this season.
Philadelphia clearly is the hottest team in football right now and now has won 10 games in a row after a Week 15 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Although the Eagles have been able to find ways to win games, they haven't been at full strength.
Eagles legend and fan-favorite Brandon Graham suffered a triceps tear in the team's Week 12 win over the Los Angeles Rams. The injury is expected to be season-ending, but Graham hinted that may not be the case if the team makes it all the way to the Super Bowl on 94WIP SportsRadio.
"Anything is possible, so that's how I'm gonna feel," Graham said when asked if he could return for the Super Bowl by Joe DeCamara. "Just know we workin' trying to see what happens. We got to get there. Guess I'll be ready to tell you when we get there."
Graham was having a great year before going down with his injury. Before suffering the tricep injury, Graham had 3.5 sacks, 20 tackles, and seven passes defended. If the Eagles are fortunate enough to make a run to the Super Bowl, having Graham back would be amazing.
Hopefully, he could help on the field, but his return would mean more than that. He's been a beloved member of the organization for years and there have been rumblings that this would be his last season. A Super Bowl return likely would give the team a massive boost.
More NFL: Eagles Legend Makes Bold Statement About 2024 Team