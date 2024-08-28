Eagles Legend, Fan-Favorite Reportedly Lands Mega Deal Off Football Field
It certainly sounds like one former Philadelphia Eagles fan-favorite is having a great time in retirement.
Eagles legend Jason Kelce announced his retirement after the 2023 National Football League season came to an end. Kelce was selected in the sixth round of the 2011 National Football League Draft by the Eagles and developed into a superstar.
Kelce was named to seven Pro Bowls, earned six first-team All-Pro nods, and most importantly helped lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots in 2018.
It's unfortunate that the 36-year-old won't be taking the field with the Eagles in 2024, but it sounds like he still will be doing well. Kelce has been co-hosting the “New Heights” podcast with his brother Travis and reportedly landed a $100 million deal with Amazon’s Wondery, according to Variety's Todd Spangler.
"Jason and Travis Kelce are kicking off a rich new deal with Amazon’s Wondery, which has exclusive ad-sales and distribution rights to the popular 'New Heights' weekly podcast hosted by the famous football brothers," Spangler said. "The deal between the Kelce brothers and Wondery, which runs for three years, is worth more than $100 million, according to a source familiar with the pact.
"Starting Wednesday (Aug. 28) — timed to beginning of the next NFL season — Wondery has global distribution rights to all audio and video episodes of 'New Heights With Jason and Travis Kelce' including the show’s back catalog of all content, as well as rights to create international audio adaptations of the podcast."
It certainly sounds like Kelce is having a great time in retirement.
